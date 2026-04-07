Gurugram woman kills daughter, attempts suicide after argument with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two-year-old daughter in a fit of rage and attempted suicide after an argument with her husband at Surya Vihar in Gurugram’s Sector 9 on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Investigators said that the couple is from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. (Shutterstock)

Investigators said the murder came to light when the woman’s 31-year-old husband returned home from work in the evening and found her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and his daughter unresponsive.

A police officer said that the two were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared the girl dead. “The woman had inflicted severe injuries on her neck by attempting to slit it with a scissors. Looking at her condition, doctors referred her to a private hospital,” he said.

He said that the woman’s condition continues to be critical, and doctors have declared her medically unfit to give a statement to police for investigation. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman probably poisoned the girl before attempting suicide. Further things will become clear from the autopsy,” he said.

Investigators said that the couple from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh got married four years ago and shifted to Gurugram in January this year.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said that a murder case was registered against the woman on her husband’s statement. “Further investigation is underway into the dispute between the couple, which led to the incident.”