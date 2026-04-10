Woman, 2 sons found dead inside flat in Rajasthan’s Pali; suicide suspected: Police

Three people including a mother and her two sons were found dead in their house in Rajasthan’s Pali city on Thursday evening, police said. All three bodies were shifted to Bangar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. (Representative file photo)

The incident came to light around 6pm on Thursday at their residence in Aashapura Township on Jodhpur Road, where the house was reportedly closed for two days.

According to police, their bodies were found inside the room.

The first person to discover the incident was a family member. He had arrived at the house after repeated phone calls went unanswered. When there was no response, he informed the Industrial Area Police Station. The door was found locked from inside and had to be broken open.

All three bodies were shifted to Bangar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Deputy superintendent of police (City) Madan Singh informed that two mobile phones and a suicide note were recovered from the scene. Station house officer (SHO) Nirma Bishnoi confirmed that poison was found near two of the bodies, and the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the elder son had been suffering from a prolonged illness, which had pushed him into depression, the claims of which are yet to be verified. According to family members, he had developed severe wounds on his body, forcing him to quit his job at an oil company about eight months ago. Since then, he has been staying at home.

On Wednesday, just a day before the incident, the elder son had called his cousin around 11am, requesting to be taken to a hospital citing his worsening condition. However, when Laxman tried to contact him later, the calls went unanswered.

A neighbour and friend, Saurabh informed the police that the elder son had approached him the same day, asking for help to go to the hospital and requesting him to come by in the evening without calling, as his phone would be switched off. Saurabh could not visit due to other commitments.

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from the scene. However, police have said that investigations are ongoing to rule out any other possible angles.

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