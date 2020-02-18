Jalandhar grievances panel issues showcause notices to 5 govt officials

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:12 IST

The district grievances committee issued showcause notices to five senior officials of different government departments for not attending a meeting chaired by cabinet minister OP Soni in Jalandhar on Tuesday. The minister was presiding over a meeting to list agendas of these departments. Superintendent engineers of (SE) public work department (PWD) and water and sanitation, Jalandhar Civil Hospital medical superintendent, Zila Parishad secretary and project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were those who were served notices.

MLAs Pargat Singh, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Rajinder Beri, Chaudhary Surinder Singh and Hardev Singh Laddi were also present in the meeting.

Soni said that the officers were duty-bound to implement the policies of the state government, adding that the funds allocated during the current fiscal should be completed by its end.

Irked over poor performance of the NHAI, Soni said that he would personally take up the matter with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He also directed the NHAI to ensure proper signage on the national highways crossing in the city.

Soni distances from Pargat’s stand on corruption

When asked about the issues raised by Congress MLA Pargat Singh in his letter to chief minister, Soni said that it was the personal issue of Pargat Singh and only chief minister could speak on it. He admitted that though drugs menace has been controlled to a great extent but still lots need to be done.

Beri to stage protest against admn, NHAI today

Congress MLA from Jalandhar (central), Rajinder Beri, will stage a protest on Wednesday at PAP flyover against the district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over opening of one side of the PAP flyover.