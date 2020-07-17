Jallianwala Bagh gets facelift with 80% redevelopment done

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:49 IST

Amritsar Witness to the British regime’s atrocities on Indians, the historic Jallianwala Bagh near the Golden Temple has finally got a facelift with 80% of the redevelopment project completed. Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the massacre on April 13, 1919, the Union culture and tourism ministry is executing the project to transform the historical monument at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Work started last year.

A group of media persons got a preview of the work completed till now with the garden being opened for them. The facility is otherwise closed for the public.

The garden has acquired a new look and has been given a modern, contemporary feel. Newly-constructed slopes under the landscaping on both sides of the stretch that leads to the flame-shaped memorial of those killed in the massacre, enhances its solemn grace. The Amar Jyoti has been relocated.

Rajya Sabha member and Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust member Shwait Malik had arranged the preview. Though the bullet marks have been preserved properly, the “Shaheedi Khu” (Martyrs’ Well) and the historic narrow street leading to its entrance have been modernised totally, amid controversy with some social activists claiming that the heritage character of the monument was being destroyed in the name of giving a facelift. The well has been plastered and painted from the inside. Glass has been fitted on the windows of the new see-through canopy built on it.

Pertinently, the narrow street which was used by the British troops to enter the premises to fire at the Indians, who had gathered there peacefully, and carries heritage value, has been given a new design with sculptures depicting ordinary men and women of that age on newly-plastered walls of both sides.

The galleries depicting the history of the massacre and other episodes of Indian freedom struggle are ready. Speakers for light and sound show have been installed. Malik added that the rest of the work will be finished within two months and the memorial will be thrown open for public soon.