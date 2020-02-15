e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Jallianwala Bagh to remain closed till April 12

Jallianwala Bagh to remain closed till April 12

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar Authorities on Saturday closed the Jallianwala Bagh for visitors due to its ongoing renovation work and said that it would remain closed for visitors till April 12. A notice had been put up in January, but thousands of visitors returned from outside the Bagh, after authorities forbid entry on Saturday. Work on restoration and allied services, estimated to cost around ₹20 crore, is being done under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with March 31 the target date for renovation.

A new 15-foot-wide exit gate has been constructed. The old structure around the martyrs’ well has been replaced with glass walls so that visitors can have a clear view of the inside of the well. A new light and sound show system is being installed. The 50-seat auditorium on the first floor is being revamped with a 3-D projection system to showcase documentaries.

tags
top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities