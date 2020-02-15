Jallianwala Bagh to remain closed till April 12

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:27 IST

Amritsar Authorities on Saturday closed the Jallianwala Bagh for visitors due to its ongoing renovation work and said that it would remain closed for visitors till April 12. A notice had been put up in January, but thousands of visitors returned from outside the Bagh, after authorities forbid entry on Saturday. Work on restoration and allied services, estimated to cost around ₹20 crore, is being done under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with March 31 the target date for renovation.

A new 15-foot-wide exit gate has been constructed. The old structure around the martyrs’ well has been replaced with glass walls so that visitors can have a clear view of the inside of the well. A new light and sound show system is being installed. The 50-seat auditorium on the first floor is being revamped with a 3-D projection system to showcase documentaries.