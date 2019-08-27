Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Aaditya to tour Vidarbha from Tuesday

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:26 IST

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will commence the next leg of Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Tuesday in Nagpur. Thackeray will visit Ramtek, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Aurangabad and Jalna in the five-day tour of Vidarbha region. Thackeray will interact with youth through ‘Aaditya Sanvad’ at in Yavatmal on August 28, and in Akola on August 29. The party has also planned interactions with farmers through ‘Shetkari Sanwad’ at Jalna on August 31, and will address party workers during the tour.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:26 IST