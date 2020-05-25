JD (U) MLA’s brother, his son held for murder of RJD leader’s kin

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:59 IST

PATNA The police on Monday arrested a JD(U) MLA’s brother and his son in connection with the killing of an RJD leader’s three family members at Hathua in Gopalganj district the previous day.

The incident took place at Rupanchak village under Hathua police station in Gopalganj district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Mahesh Choudhary (70), his wife Sanketia Devi (65) and their son Shantanu Choudhary. Another son J P Choudhary, a former CPI (ML) leader who had recently joined RJD, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Gorakhpur hospital.

After the incident, a case was lodged against five persons, including JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Papu Pandey, his elder brother Satish Pandey and his son Mukesh Pandey, who is chairman of Gopalganj district board, on the basis of the statement of JP Choudhary.

The father-son duo of Satish and Mukesh were arrested on Monday.

In his statement, Choudhary alleged the MLA had threatened him of dire consequences four days ago and that he had immediately informed the local police, but in vain.

Gopalganj SP Manoj Tiwari said the incident took place when Mahesh and others were sitting outside their home. Five assailants on two bikes reached there and opened fire.

Villagers who rushed to the spot on hearing gunshots informed the police about the incident. By then, the assailants had escaped.

RJD’s district president Rajesh Singh Kushwaha said JP Choudhary had recently joined the party and is preparing to contest district board election against Mukesh Pandey.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted about the involvement of JD (U) MLA in the murder.

MLA Papu Pandey, however, dismissed the allegations. “The police are investigating the case, the real picture would be clear soon”, he said.

Satish Pandey, a history sheeter wanted in connection with over 150 cases in Bihar and eastern UP, surrendered in 2010. A native of Gopalganj’s Tulasia village, Pandey carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

He was also wanted in connection with the killing of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad in 1998. The CBI too had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head