Jhajjar man ties the knot in lockdown, gets masks & sanitisers for wedding gifts

As only a few people were allowed to take part in the ceremony, it was attended by the Deepak’s father, the bride’s father, a priest and five other close relatives of the two families.

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 01:23 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The couple performs wedding rituals wearing masks in Rewari.
The couple performs wedding rituals wearing masks in Rewari.(HT PHOTO)
         

In what may be one of the most humble wedding ceremonies, a 24-year-old Jhajjar resident tied the knot with a 21-year-old woman from Rewari, amid the lockdown on Saturday.

The low-key affair however assumed a coronavirus-care inspired theme when the bride’s family gave the groom, Deepak Kaushik, 35 masks and two bottles of sanitisers and a few pair of gloves as wedding gifts.

As only a few people were allowed to take part in the ceremony, it was attended by the Deepak’s father, the bride’s father, a priest and five other close relatives of the two families.

Deepak works as a contractual employee with the Haryana government while the bride, Neeru, is an arts graduate.

The groom’s father, Devender Kaushik, said that the Jhajjar administration had given permission only to five persons, including his son, to travel to Rewari for the wedding.

“The wedding was fixed much ahead of the lockdown and once the restrictions were imposed, we decided not to postpone it. Our family is against accepting cash and cars and it was only fitting for the groom to receive masks and sanitisers as wedding gifts in the prevalent times,” he added.

When the groom arrived, the bride’s family was all set for their welcome. They had kept sanitisers at the entrance and the wedding guests cleaned their hands with them and also wore masks throughout the affair. The couple too performed all rituals while wearing masks.

Masks, sanitisers and gloves were presented as gifts to the couple during the wedding ceremony.

Both the newly-weds said they were happy with the way they tied the knot.

“Many of our relatives and friends could not attend the wedding due to the coronavirus scare. But we will invite them over for lunch after the situation improves across the country. The total spending for this marriage was on a mangalsutra and food for 10 people,” the couple added.

The couple has appealed to the public to maintain social distancing, use masks and wash hands either with a soap or sanitiser.

