Jhajjar shopkeeper’s son tops HCS exam

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:04 IST

Mohit Kumar, 27, a resident of Mehrana village in Jhajjar topped the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam, the results of which were declared on Thursday evening. Mohit is currently working as a security assistant in Rajya Sabha, New Delhi.

“Last year, I remained unsuccessful in the IAS interview but this time I managed to clear the HCS exam. I want to dedicate my success to my parents as they provided me education despite all odds,” said Mohit who graduated from Jat College, Rohtak, in 2013.

He took civil services coaching from Delhi from 2015 to 2017.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) secretary Nishant Singh Yadav said Jeetinder Joshi of Chandigarh and Ankita Adhikari of Uttarakhand ranked second and third in the exam.

Jeetinder Joshi (25), a graduate in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, said he never took coaching and cracked the exam through self-study.

“Last year, I was selected as income tax officer. I want to dedicate my success to my parents, teachers and friends, who supported me throughout,” he added.

Ankita Adhikari, also an engineering graduate and daughter of an Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) inspector, said, “I was preparing for civil services exam for one year. I took my coaching from Chandigarh. My father is my source of inspiration,” she said.

Darshan Yadav of Hisar, a graduate from IIT Mumbai, and Anchal Bhaskar from Karnal secured fourth and fifth ranks.