e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Jhajjar shopkeeper’s son tops HCS exam

Jhajjar shopkeeper’s son tops HCS exam

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:04 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Mohit Kumar, 27, a resident of Mehrana village in Jhajjar topped the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam, the results of which were declared on Thursday evening. Mohit is currently working as a security assistant in Rajya Sabha, New Delhi.

“Last year, I remained unsuccessful in the IAS interview but this time I managed to clear the HCS exam. I want to dedicate my success to my parents as they provided me education despite all odds,” said Mohit who graduated from Jat College, Rohtak, in 2013.

He took civil services coaching from Delhi from 2015 to 2017.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) secretary Nishant Singh Yadav said Jeetinder Joshi of Chandigarh and Ankita Adhikari of Uttarakhand ranked second and third in the exam.

Jeetinder Joshi (25), a graduate in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, said he never took coaching and cracked the exam through self-study.

“Last year, I was selected as income tax officer. I want to dedicate my success to my parents, teachers and friends, who supported me throughout,” he added.

Ankita Adhikari, also an engineering graduate and daughter of an Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) inspector, said, “I was preparing for civil services exam for one year. I took my coaching from Chandigarh. My father is my source of inspiration,” she said.

Darshan Yadav of Hisar, a graduate from IIT Mumbai, and Anchal Bhaskar from Karnal secured fourth and fifth ranks.

top news
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities