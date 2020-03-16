JNU road renamed after Savarkar, students object

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi:

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University raised objections on Monday after a road on the campus was named after Hindu leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh said it was a “shameful” move.

Registrar Pramod Kumar said the decision to rename the road was taken in the 283rd Executive Council meeting held on November 13, 2019.

“It’s a shame to the legacy of JNU that this man’s name has been put in this university,” she said. A board has been put up adjacent to a signboard showing way to the Subansir hostel in the campus.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said, “The administration is putting up boards with names of ideologues who are known to have spread communal propaganda in the country and worked against the freedom movement. This shows the administration has misplaced priorities.”

The National Students’ Union of India’s JNU wing has planned a demonstration on Tuesday.