JNU student elections on September 6

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday announced the schedule for this year’s students’ union elections with polling scheduled for September 6.

According to an official statement released by the university’s election committee chairperson Shashank Patel, the candidates for the four-member JNU students union (JNUSU) can file their nominations on August 27 and the first list of valid candidates will be issued the next day.

On August 28, the candidates will be allowed to withdraw the nomination between 10 am and 1pm. The final list will be announced on the same evening.

The presidential debate will be held on August 4 wherein all the presidential candidates will address the students for the last time.

On September 6, polling will take place in two shifts—9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting will begin on the same day and result will be announced on September 8.

