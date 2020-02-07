Joint action plan with Punjab, Hry chalked out to curb drug menace: Thakur

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:28 IST

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that he was in touch with the chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand on the issue of drug menace and a joint action plan has been formulated to curb it. Thakur was speaking on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of Chandigarh University, Gharuan here

“There are some fringe elements that want to ruin the future of our youth by indulging them into this habit. We will not let it happen. We will fight it,” said Thakur, while urging the youth to stay away from drugs.

He said that even the current law was not doing much to curb the menace, which continues to take the lives of the youth. “Society can play an important role in containing it,” he said.

Speaking on the use of technology in our day-to-day lives, Thakur urged students to make less use of it. “It has created gaps between people and its rampant use has led to people losing respect for each other,” he said.

He said one should refrain from taking the wrong ways to succeed. “Many take the wrong ways to gain quick success but it always has repercussions,” said Himachal CM.

He told students not to forget the contribution of their teacher for shaping up their career. “Wherever you go always remember them,” he said.

More than 1,076 students of hotel management, commerce, business management, airlines tourism streams of 2019 batch were awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony. Seven university toppers of various streams were also honored with gold medals and four PhD degrees were also awarded by the CM.