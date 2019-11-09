Judgment against expectations, will discuss future action: AIMPLB

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:49 IST

The Muslim community on Saturday gave out mixed reactions to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

While the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board welcomed the decision, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which has spearheaded the campaign from the Muslims side, expressed reservation on it, indicating that it may go in for a review.

“The judgment is against our expectations. We presented solid evidences to prove our stance. Our legal committee will review the judgment. We have sincerely tried to fulfill our responsibility to restore the demolished Babri Masjid,” said Maulana Wali Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB.

The AIMPLB has decided to convene a meeting of its executive council to discuss the future course of action on the issue.

“We are not satisfied with the judgement, but we will respect the order,” said senior counsel for Muslim litigants Zafaryab Jilani. He said the five-acre alternative land to be given to Muslims had no value for them but appealed to the Muslims to maintain calm.

Striking a different note, the Sunni Waqf Board, which had favoured a negotiated settlement on the issue, said it will abide by the decision. “We welcome the verdict but we had never made any demand for an alternative land,” said Zufar Ahmad Faruqui, chairman of the Waqf Board.

According to a report from Lucknow, Imam Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who is also a senior member of AIMPLB, said that he respects the court’s verdict and wanted people to maintain peace and harmony.