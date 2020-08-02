July accounted for 76% of Covid fatalities in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:16 IST

While the number of Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana peaked to the top spot in Punjab by the end of July, the month also saw a whopping 76% of the total Covid fatalities in the district so far.

Ludhiana has confirmed 88 Covid deaths since the first fatality on March 29. July alone accounts for 76% (67) of these cases.

Before the curfew restrictions were lifted on June 8, 11 people had died due to coronavirus since March 29 (70 days).

This number burgeoned to 88 by the end of July (53 days) – an eightfold rise.

Much worse, 42% of the total deaths, at 37, took place in the last week of July.

The health department had confirmed seven deaths on July 25, while two people died on July 26 and five on July 27. The number rose to six on July 28, while July 29 recorded the highest number of deaths so far, at nine. This was followed by two more fatalities on July 30 and another six on July 31.

SPURT IN CASES

March recorded one death, followed by three in April and five in May. As the borders reopened and curfew restrictions were eased in June, allowing public to venture out and businesses to reopen, the Covid positive cases shot up and fatalities rose to 12 in a month. The situation only worsened in July.

Besides 67 more deaths, as of July 31, the district had 3,246 confirmed Covid cases – 1,182 among these still active. A significant 72% of these cases cropped up in July.

‘NEXT TWO WEEKS CRUCIAL’

According to Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid-19 task force set up by the state government, the first two weeks of August were crucial as the pandemic was reaching its peak stage in Ludhiana.

“There will be a further spike in Covid-19 cases. Residents need to ensure they follow government guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing or sanitising their hands,” said Dr Mohan.

“As the lockdown was lifted, public ventured out in droves, with residents mindlessly also attending large social gatherings. The irresponsibility of a few puts at risk the vulnerable population, including the elderly and patients with comorbidities, leading to more deaths. It’s time to act responsibly to contain further spread of the virus and save lives,” he added.

Dr GS Grewal, former president of Punjab Medical Council, said if the cases were not contained, the number of deaths were bound to rise in the near future.

“Patients with comorbidities should immediately contact the health department once they notice the Covid symptoms. Delaying hospitalisation can be critical. Doctors should not give in to any pressure and admit symptomic patients swiftly,” Dr Grewal added.