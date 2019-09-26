e-paper
Kalyan citizen forum to field candidate for Assembly elections

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:02 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Alert Citizens Forum (Jagruk Nagrik) has decided to contest Assembly polls. The forum will field Sajitha Nair, 37, a resident of Kalyan.

The forum was found in 2017 after the citizens of Kalyan took up protest under the banner “No service no tax” against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in 2015.

“Being a professional and entrepreneur, who has been born and brought up in this city, I have been a part of various awareness movements to better the standard of life in the suburbs. But with my past experience as a citizen striving to improve facilities, it has become clear that being a part of the governance system is the need of the hour. My aim is to ensure my city gets infrastructure and is a safe, clean and travel-friendly city,” said Nair.

The forum is active in Kalyan has highlighted problems of poor waste management and bad roads.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:02 IST

