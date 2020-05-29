e-paper
Kalyan crosses 900 mark with 29 new cases

Kalyan crosses 900 mark with 29 new cases

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 01:14 IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 29 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Thursday, taking the death toll to 27 and positive cases to 911.

A 52-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kalyan (East) died on May 24 and his test report on Thursday showed he was infected, said the KDMC health officials. He was admitted to RR Covid hospital in Dombivli on May 23.

“The patient was diabetic and asthmatic,” said an official from KDMC health department.

On Thursday, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi announced free Covid test for patients referred from 10 fever clinics across Kalyan-Dombivli, Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan, Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, suspected patients at Tata Amantra Covid Care Centre at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road as well as pregnant women registered at Shastrinnagar Hospital and Rukminibai Hospital.

“There has been lot of confusion among patients about Covid tests carried out by the civic body. The civic chief has said tests will be free for those patients referred from civic fever clinics, civic hospitals and the quarantine centre,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

