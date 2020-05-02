e-paper
Kalyan doctors team up with KDMC to fight Covid

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 23:21 IST
Around 190 doctors from Kalyan, belonging to different associations, have joined hands to help the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) treat Covid patients. The KDMC took help from the doctors to demarcate three dedicated hospitals for Covid and set up eight fever out-patient departments. “Apart from Covid cases, our doctors also deal with other cases related to respiratory problems,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson of the doctors’ association.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said they did not have enough doctors and facilities when the virus broke out. “The Kalyan doctors have helped us fill the shortage. They have been handling the fever clinics and the hospitals and this has helped us improve our healthcare services.”

He also appealed to other doctors to come forward and join them.

The KDMC has also started a live programme on social media where the doctors answer Covid-related queries.

This is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 3pm and 4pm. Call 9819850850 if you have a query.

