Kalyan-Dombivli sees three new positive cases

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:22 IST

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 38.

A 38-year-old man, who attended the wedding in Dombivli, tested positive.

A 40-year-old woman, a family member of an infected person from Kalyan, and a 44-year-old woman from Titwala, are the other two patients.

This is the first case from Titwala, which is 12 kms away from Kalyan.

So far, three deaths have been reported in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Seven people have been discharged after treatment.

“We have publicised contact numbers of clinics so that people can call if they show symptoms,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A total of 4,129 residents have been home quarantine in Thane commissionerate. The police officials are keeping eye on them by making video calls.

The TMC app can alert if a quarantine person steps out.

A police officer said, “We call them thrice a day to check on them. TMC officials too keep track on those home quarantined.”

(Inputs from Anamika Gharat)