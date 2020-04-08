e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kalyan-Dombivli sees three new positive cases

Kalyan-Dombivli sees three new positive cases

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:22 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 38.

A 38-year-old man, who attended the wedding in Dombivli, tested positive.

A 40-year-old woman, a family member of an infected person from Kalyan, and a 44-year-old woman from Titwala, are the other two patients.

This is the first case from Titwala, which is 12 kms away from Kalyan.

So far, three deaths have been reported in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Seven people have been discharged after treatment.

“We have publicised contact numbers of clinics so that people can call if they show symptoms,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A total of 4,129 residents have been home quarantine in Thane commissionerate. The police officials are keeping eye on them by making video calls.

The TMC app can alert if a quarantine person steps out.

A police officer said, “We call them thrice a day to check on them. TMC officials too keep track on those home quarantined.”

(Inputs from Anamika Gharat)

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities