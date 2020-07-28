Kalyan hospital loses Covid status, registration suspended for overcharging patients

cities

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) cancelled the recognition of A and G Hospital in Murbad Road, as a Covid hospital and suspended its registration till August 31 for overcharging Covid patients ₹9.36 lakh, and other irregularities.

“This particular hospital had been given permission to treat Covid patients by the civic body. We have received numerous complaints about overcharging. Our flying squad and auditor that looks after the bills of private hospitals found irregularities in the bills as most patients were overcharged,” said Vinay Kulkarni, in-charge, KDMC’s flying squad.

“Under the norms of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, the registration of the hospital has been suspended till August 31 or till they return ₹9.36 lakh to the patients and follow all norms. Permission to treat Covid patients has been terminated. The hospital will not admit any new Covid or non-Covid patients. There are 35 patients admitted there who will be treated and discharged under the inspection of a medical officer appointed by us,” added Kulkarni.

As per the civic body’s findings, the 35-bed hospital has been charging patients above the rates fixed by the state government. In the 19 bills audited by the flying squad, ₹9.36 lakh was charged in excess.

The hospital had charged above MRP for Tocilizumab injections, and a bill for the same was not provided to the patient. It also sold a ‘Covid package’ worth ₹12,000.

“The hospital failed to update the list of beds available for Covid patients online despite several warnings. They have not maintained a separate registration for 80% of beds meant for Covid patients,” said Kulkarni.

The civic body had also served a show-cause notice to the hospital on July 7, asking for a reply by July 17. However, no explanation was provided by the hospital.

Ganesh Pawar, owner of A and G Hospital, said, “We are trying to understand the situation, especially when we are working under a lot of pressure, dealing with Covid patients on a daily basis. Whatever explanation we had given to the civic body was through letters. We will also try to talk to them personally.”

He, however, refused to comment on overcharging patients.