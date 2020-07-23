Kalyan hospital reduces bill of Covid patient after local party leaders intervene

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:49 IST

A private hospital in Kalyan was forced to reduce the bill amount of a 53-year-old Covid patient after members of the Rashtra Kalyan party slammed the hospital staffs on overcharging the patient on Tuesday. The video of Shailesh Tiwari, president of a local party and Vinod Nikam, vice president of Youth Congress, Thane zilla, slamming the hospital staffs of Meera Hospital in Kalyan (West) went viral on social media on Tuesday.

“My friend’s aunt was admitted at the hospital for 11 days and they gave him a bill of ₹1.58 lakhs. When we checked the bill it showed ₹2,500 as Covid precaution charges which includes PPE kit for each day. They also charged ₹2,000 as monitoring charges. They are charging each patient with these excessive fees which is complete loot. Also the hospital isn’t charging as per the government directions, “said Tiwari.

He added, “They also took bed ₹2,500 as bed charges. There are so many other charges mentioned in the bill.”

The video shows Tiwari confronting the hospital staffs, asking them about the overcharging and seeking an explanation.

A relative of the patient who did not wish to be named said, “After we complaint about the excess bill to the party, the amount was reduced to ₹92,000.”

Dr Ashraf Memon, chief executive officer said, “The family should have discussed with the hospital about their problem as we have been considering all kind of help for our patients. They never spoke to us about it and suddenly the party members entered the hospital and slammed the staffs.”