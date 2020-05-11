Kalyan records 23 new cases; tally touches 344

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:33 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 344.

A total of 39 patients were discharged -- the highest in a span of 24 hours.

The KDMC health department said the revised rules for discharge of Covid-19 patients have led to more discharge of patients in the city from Monday.

“As per the new guidelines, more patients will be discharged from hospitals. Monday saw the highest number of discharge. A total of 39 patients were discharge from two Covid hospitals and a quarantine centre,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Of the new cases, are a one-month-old baby from Dombivli and a 16-year-old boy from Kalyan. Nineteen of those who tested positive are of those travelling to Mumbai for work and their close contacts.