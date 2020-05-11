e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kalyan records 23 new cases; tally touches 344

Kalyan records 23 new cases; tally touches 344

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 22:33 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 344.

A total of 39 patients were discharged -- the highest in a span of 24 hours.

The KDMC health department said the revised rules for discharge of Covid-19 patients have led to more discharge of patients in the city from Monday.

“As per the new guidelines, more patients will be discharged from hospitals. Monday saw the highest number of discharge. A total of 39 patients were discharge from two Covid hospitals and a quarantine centre,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Of the new cases, are a one-month-old baby from Dombivli and a 16-year-old boy from Kalyan. Nineteen of those who tested positive are of those travelling to Mumbai for work and their close contacts.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In