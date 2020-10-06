Kamla Nehru, Naidu hospitals come under PMC-run medical college project

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:12 IST

Pune: The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, gave its clearance for the civic body-owned Kamla Nehru Hospital and Naidu Hospital, to be attached to the planned PMC-run medical college.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The state government has given permission to erect the PMC-owned medical college, which will be in the name of the late Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A separate trust has been formed to run this hospital. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be undertaken between the PMC and Medical Education Trust.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar is empowered to sign the MoU on behalf of the PMC.

This proposed medical college will come up on the Naidu Hospital premises, but have the Kamla Nehru Hospital also attached to the college.

Rasne said, “The standing committee has approved the Kamla Nehru Hospital being run by the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for the next 30 years.”

The standing committee also took a decision that the land required for the medical college should be transferred for which it instructed the administration to execute the process.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Almost all the administrative processes for establishing the medical college are complete. Very soon, the civic body will have its own medical college and it will help the PMC to run its hospitals smoothly, as it would have trained manpower for the same.”