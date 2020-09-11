Kangana Ranaut’s neighbour designer Manish Malhotra gets Mumbai civic body notice over ‘illegal construction’, given 7 days to reply

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST

Along with actor Kangana Ranaut, her neighbour and fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also issued a show-cause notice on Monday over alleged illegal construction in his Pali Hill bungalow. He was given seven days to reply. Ranaut had to respond to the show-cause notice in a day.

At the time of going to press, Malhotra had not responded to HT’s messages, and his spokesperson too had no comments.

Malhotra was issued the notice (a copy is with HT) under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC), Act alleging illegal erection/commencement of work. The notice mentions four violations – contrary to the section 342 and 346 of the MMC Act. It mentioned there is unauthorised change of user from residential to commercial office and addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on the first floor; unauthorised construction of structure with brick wall and shed with sheet roof on the second floor terrace. The notice asked Malhotra to show evidence for the construction and alterations. The notice also added if Malhotra failed to show sufficient cause to BMC’s satisfaction, the said work will be pulled down and BMC can also take action under section 475A of the MMC Act, which includes imprisonment and fine.

Ranaut was issued notice under section 354 (A) of the MMC Act giving her 24 hours to explain the alleged illegal construction or face action. BMC officials claimed work was going on at Ranaut’s bungalow and therefore as per procedure she was given notice under relevant sections, seeking her reply in 24 hours. “We have informed the Bombay high court our basis for issuing notice under section 354A of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and further giving her 24 hours, as per the provision. In case of Malhotra, we found alterations, but no work was ongoing at the time of inspection,” said a BMC official.

The affidavit filed by the BMC in HC in Kangana’s case read: “At the time of inspection, workmen, materials and tolls were also found present and work was found to be going on in the property. Photographs pf the unlawful work carried out were also taken.”

Ranaut in one of her tweets has also mentioned that there was some leakage related work ongoing at her house during BMC’s visit for inspection. In series of tweets she said, “Because of the criticism that BMC received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today, instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office...”

Advocate and BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta said, “Ranaut was deliberately issued notice under 354(A) to harrass her by asking for a reply to notice in 24 hours whereas alleged illegal construction notice to her neighbouring bungalow was given seven days to respond. I don’t see any urgency.”