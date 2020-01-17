e-paper
Home / Cities / Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter

Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter

She was hospitalized after the four accused out on bail stormed into her house and attacked her with sharp edged weapons.

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The woman and her sister who is a BJP leader in Jajmau locality were injured on the night of January 9.
The woman and her sister who is a BJP leader in Jajmau locality were injured on the night of January 9.(PTI Photo (Representative Image))
         

A woman who was attacked and critically injured by a few men accused of molesting her minor daughter died at the LLR hospital in Kanpur, police said.

She was hospitalized after the four accused out on bail stormed into her house and attacked her with sharp edged weapons. The woman and her sister who is a BJP leader in Jajmau locality were injured on the night of January 9.

SP East Rajkumar Agarwal said three of the attackers were arrested within three days of the attack and one was still absconding. The police are converting the case into one of murder after her death, he said.

The woman’s daughter was molested in 2018 in a small tannery and she along with her sister were the key witnesses in the case. The police had arrested all the four accused after registering a case under Section 354C and the POCSO Act. The accused, however, got bail from the court.

The victim’s sister said that Mehboob, Wakeel, Pintoo, Babu Bhai along with some of their accomplices took part in the attack on January 9. They were exerting pressure on the family to withdraw the case, she said. While the victim was admitted to the LLR hospital, her sister is undergoing treatment at the Kanshiram Trauma Centre in Rama Devi.

The family alleged that the Chakeri police did not take the accused to task after the attack and one of them continues to remain on the run.

The SP East maintained the police had arrested three of the attackers, one of them in an encounter in which Mehboob had suffered a bullet injury on his leg on January 12.

“Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the fourth accused since then; he will be arrested soon,” he said.

