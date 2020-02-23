Kapil Mishra warns cops: Clear road in 3 days... after that we won’t listen to you’

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:54 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear roads in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad and Chand Bagh where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on.

Mishra said that he would give only three days to the police to clear the roads in Jafrabad and Chand Bagh because United States President Donald Trump would be in the city for a two-day trip starting Monday.

“A three day ultimatum to the police -- to clear the roads and after that please do not try to convince us, we would not even listen to you,” Mishra said in a tweet.

Mishra said he gave ultimatum to police as those gathered at Maujpur Chowk would not leave the place unless some “concrete” assurance was offered to them.

In a video Mishra is seen addressing the gathering ,standing next to the area district DCP Ved Prakash Surya, saying, “They (protesters) want to create trouble in Delhi. That’s why they have closed the roads. That’s why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted any stone. Till US President is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that we won’t listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then in Jafrabad and Chand Bagh.”

Around 500 people, mostly women, gathered near the Jafrabad metro station on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), blocking a major road.

Mishra had been vocal against the CAA protesters. Mishra had unsuccessfully contested recently conducted Assembly elections from Model Town constituency. Mishra was also banned from the campaigning in the run up to Delhi assembly elections this year for 48 hours for his incendiary comments during a public meeting.