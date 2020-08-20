e-paper
Karad tops Swachh ranking among smaller towns; Saswad, Lonavla are second and third

Karad tops Swachh ranking among smaller towns; Saswad, Lonavla are second and third

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:01 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Municipal councils in Maharashtra have bagged top ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2020 in the category of population with less than 1 lakh. Karad, Saswad and Lonavla municipal councils earn the first three spots.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs announced the results and ranking of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Thursday with Pune getting 15th spot among cleanest cities. Union minister Hardeep S Puri announced and handed over the awards online.

The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of housing and urban affairs said. The survey was completed in 28 days.

Karad municipal council in Satara district bagged number one ranking while Saswad in Pune district captured number two spot and Lonavla, also in Pune district, got third ranking.

Among the top 25 municipal councils considered for Swachh ranking, 20 are from Maharashtra while the rest five are from Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Karad is the hometown of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who represents the assembly constituency in Maharashtra. Former chief minister and deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan is also from this town.

Maha municipal councils

Out of 25 top municipal councils, 20 are from Maharashtra in Swachh Survekshan 2020. These urban local bodies are Karad, Saswad, Lonavla, Panhala, Jejuri, Shirdi, Kagal, Ratnagiri, Brahmanpuri, Vadgaon, Gadhinglaj, Indapur, Deolali PRavara, Rajapur, Vita, Murgud, Narkehd, Matheran and Malkapur.

