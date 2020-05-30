e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Karnal man burnt to death in mysterious shop fire

Karnal man burnt to death in mysterious shop fire

The deceased’s family members suspect that some miscreants might have set the shop on fire, while he was asleep in there

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man got burnt to death after he mysteriously caught fire in his transformer repair shop in Jundla village here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sandhu of Gagsina village of Karnal district.

Police said the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, but Deepak’s family members suspect that some miscreants might have set the shop on fire, while he was asleep in there.

They said Deepak never downed the shutter of the shop, but when they arrived there after learning about the fire, they found the found the shutter closed. The family members then informed the fire brigade, following which a fire tender arrived at the spot and contained the blaze.

Karnal Sadar police station in-charge Baljeet Singh said that based on the family members’ complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 302 (murder) against unknown persons and investigation initiated.

Singh said Deepak’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

top news
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In