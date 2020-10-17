e-paper
Home / Cities / Karnal miller booked for not returning rice worth ₹37 crore to govt

Karnal miller booked for not returning rice worth ₹37 crore to govt

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 02:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana food and civil supplies department on Friday sealed two rice mills of a Karnal-based trader for not returning custom milled rice worth ₹37 crore to the government.

As per the FIR registered against the owner of Gharaunda’s Hanuman Rice Mill and SSG rice mills, he has not returned 10,696 MT of custom milled rice of 2019-20 to the government.

As per the police, the case was registered on the complaint of inspector of food and supply department Rajesh Kumar against Gaurav Gupta under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

As per the complaint submitted to the office of Karnal SP, it was alleged that the accused was allotted 25,218 MT of paddy (12,905 to Hanuman rice mills and 12,313 MT to SSG) under the Custom Milled Rice policy.

Both the mills had to return 16,847 MT rice to the government, but only 6,202 MT rice came back.

Kanwar Singh, incharge of Gharaunda police station, confirmed the development and said a probe was on.

