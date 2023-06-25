Karnataka CM insists opening south door of CMO, which was shut for years due to ‘vastu’ reasons

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asked the staff at his chamber about a door in the south which was shut for a while. After learning that it was closed for years because of ‘Vastu’ reasons, he immediately ordered his staff to open it and make the way functional.

Siddaramaiah enters into office through the door which was shut for years.

According to the reports, a few chief ministers in the past believed that opening the south door of CM chamber would harm their political career and it was kept closed for a few years now. CM Siddaramaiah, who has an image of standing against the beliefs that are not rational, made the door open and walked through it to his chamber. He later tweeted, “Opened the South door of the Chief Minister's office in Vidhana Souda, which was closed for the last five years due to Vastu defects. I entered into the office through the same door. There is no better Vastu than if there is a good ventilation and light in the room. If the mindset is pure, then everything will be auspicious.” He also stressed that beliefs about auspicious time are also insignificant and only honesty, concern and loyalty matter when in power.

In 2016, when Siddaramaiah was a chief minister for the first time, he made headlines after a crow sat on his official car for which it was believed that he ordered a new car. The opposition then attacked him alleging that he changed the car, believing in superstition about considering crow as a bad luck to his political career.

However, he had later clarified that he changed the car because it was old and had nothing to do with the ‘crow incident’

