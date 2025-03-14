Menu Explore
Karnataka government mulls raising retirement age for super-speciality doctors

ANI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 14, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Karnataka is exploring raising the retirement age for super-specialty hospital doctors to enhance healthcare services. 

The Karnataka government is actively considering increasing the retirement age of doctors serving in super-specialty hospitals under the medical education department from the current 60 years.

Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil assured medical professionals that the government is keen on extending the retirement age. (Representational image)
Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil assured medical professionals that the government is keen on extending the retirement age. (Representational image)

During an interaction with doctors at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru on Thursday, Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil assured medical professionals that the government is keen on extending the retirement age to retain experienced doctors in super-speciality hospitals.

The move comes in response to concerns raised by senior doctors at Jayadeva, who pointed out that after spending nearly 35 years in medical education and training, they only get to serve around 20-25 years before retiring at 60.

"We have been deliberating on this issue for some time. To ensure better healthcare services and make the most of our experienced doctors, I will soon discuss the matter with chief minister Siddaramaiah and propose raising the retirement age for doctors in super-speciality hospitals," Patil said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to get double-decker flyovers, tunnel roads to ease traffic)

In addition to the proposed retirement age extension, Patil announced a significant benefit for doctors working in the medical education department--an insurance facility. Currently, these doctors are not covered under any government insurance scheme, but the state is planning to implement Jeevana Sanjivini, a scheme already available under the health and family welfare department.

To further strengthen medical infrastructure, the minister declared that the government would allocate additional funds to Jayadeva Hospital to introduce robotic surgery facilities. "To stay ahead in medical innovation and technology, we are committed to equipping Jayadeva with the latest machines and infrastructure. If Jayadeva cannot have the best, no other hospital in India can," he asserted.

(Also: BJP is shameless, they looted the state in four-year regime: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on the Nagamohan report)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
