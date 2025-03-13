BJP is shameless, they looted the state in four-year regime: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on the Nagamohan report

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday slammed the BJP, calling them "shameless" over their alleged attempts to politically target the Congress party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy,

Speaking on the Nagamohan Das committee report submitted to CM Siddaramaiah, Reddy accused the BJP of looting the state during their four-year tenure in Karanataka.

"The people of BJP Karnataka are shameless... In their four-year regime, they looted the state. Now they want to politically demoralise the Congress party, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar," Reddy said.

The minister further stated that the report, prepared by former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Nagamohan Das, will be presented to the state Cabinet. "Let the report come to the Cabinet... Then people will know who looted Karnataka," he added.

On Wednesday, Retired Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Nagamohan Das submitted his report over the allegation of 40 percent commission taken by the previous BJP government.

The report, dated March 12, 2025, contains an investigation report into allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association and an investigation report on the modernization estimate list of sub/Slot canals 01 to 18 constructed across the Narayanpur right main canal.

Karnataka State Contractors Association filed a complaint alleging that more than 40 per cent commission was prevailing in government tender works.

The Justice Nagamohan Das committee report stated that the government was also demanded to investigate issues such as avoiding the award of works directly to the contractors.

Realizing that the public's statements and details are very important as this is an allegation related to public works, the commission has thoroughly investigated the complaints received from the public in this regard and prepared a report with suggestions and opinions, the report added.

Along with investigating the allegations of the contractors' association, the government has asked that all the works carried out from July 26, 2019, to March 31, 2023, in the five major departments of the state should be investigated and a report submitted. Keeping this in mind, the Commission has scientifically selected the works completed at random for investigation. All departments in this option, all districts, all types of works and all amounts of works are considered, the report said.

Furthermore, the report mentions that the investigation of works includes aspects of inspection of files, site inspection and audit of accounts.