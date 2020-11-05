e-paper
Kashmir counter-insurgent dies in jail custody

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former pro-government gunman Ghulam Muhammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari, who is accused of kidnapping, extorting and killing many civilians between 1995 and 2001 and was in jail for past many years undergoing trial, has died on Thursday, prison officials said.

“He was taken to police hospital in Srinagar on Thursday for routine check up when he died of heart attack,” said SSP Central Jail Srinagar, Tej Ram Katoch.

A call to the medical superintendent of Srinagar police hospital Dr Bilal Raja to confirm this did not elicit any response.

Kishtwari, 75, was a member of Ikhwan (armed militia), who switched sides from militancy and worked for the state in counter-insurgency operations, during the 1990s.

SSP Katoch added that Kishtwari was in jail for over 10 years undergoing trail as there were many cases against him.

