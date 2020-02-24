e-paper
Katraj zoo welcomes lion from Indore

Katraj zoo welcomes lion from Indore

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park has welcomed a new member into its family. A lion who is four-and-a-half-years-old has arrived at the zoo last week and has been kept under observation, according to officials of the zoo.

Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, said, “A lion who is four-and-a-half years has arrived at the zoo last week from Indore.

In 2016, two Asiatic lions were brought to the zoo. The two lions were knows as Tejas and Sibbu, but Tejas passed away last year and we were in search of a lion.”

“The new lion has been named Pavan. He will be kept on display after the observation period is over,” said Jadhav.

