e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kaushambi youth tests positive, his village sealed

Kaushambi youth tests positive, his village sealed

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A youth from Kaushambi district tested positive for the coronavirus late on Sunday night, Kaushambi district magistrate Manish Verma said on Monday. This was the first case of Covid-19 infection in the district, Verma added. It is the fifth case in the region; three others were reported from Pratapgarh and one from Prayagraj earlier.

The youth’s village, Malak Pachamba in Kada development block, was sealed and the entire area was being sanitised, the Kaushambi district magistrate said. Samples of all residents were being collected for tests, he added. The youth had returned home from Haryana last week, the district magistrate said, adding that he had been employed as a labourer there.

He, along with eight other suspected patients, was initially put in an isolation ward in the district hospital as he was suffering from cough and fever, Verma said.

“Of the total nine samples sent for tests so far to BHU, eight tested negative while this youth tested positive. His report was received late on Sunday night. We have shifted him to the Level 1 Covid hospital. The remaining eight, who were in contact with him, have been quarantined in the isolation ward,” he said.

In Prayagraj, the first and only coronavirus positive patient so far was one of the seven Indonesian nationals, who were found staying at the Abdulla Masjid last Tuesday, district surveillance officer (Corona), Prayagraj, Dr Ganesh Prasad said. The test report was received on Sunday night, he added.

“He has been kept in the Level 1 Covid hospital on the outskirts of the city in Kotwa under Phulpur tehsil. If necessary, samples of all the people who were found at Abdulla Masjid would be taken. The reports of three other suspected cases are awaited,” he added.

Meanwhile, samples of eight suspected patients from Pratapgarh were sent for tests to Lucknow on Monday, according to information made available by Control Room for Corona in Pratapgarh.

Three other coronavirus positive patients, who are residents of Uttarakhand, were admitted to the 30-bed Level- 1 Covid Hospital at the trauma centre in the district’s Sadar tehsil.

Pratapgarh’s chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava said the three coronavirus positive patients, who were admitted in Level - 1 Covid hospital in the district on April 2, were shifted to Prayagraj in ambulances on Monday evening. They were now admitted in a Level 1 Covid hospital set up in Kotwa on the outskirts of Prayagraj. The chief medical officer said the step was taken due to lack of proper facilities in Pratapgarh.

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities