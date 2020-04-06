Kaushambi youth tests positive, his village sealed

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:37 IST

A youth from Kaushambi district tested positive for the coronavirus late on Sunday night, Kaushambi district magistrate Manish Verma said on Monday. This was the first case of Covid-19 infection in the district, Verma added. It is the fifth case in the region; three others were reported from Pratapgarh and one from Prayagraj earlier.

The youth’s village, Malak Pachamba in Kada development block, was sealed and the entire area was being sanitised, the Kaushambi district magistrate said. Samples of all residents were being collected for tests, he added. The youth had returned home from Haryana last week, the district magistrate said, adding that he had been employed as a labourer there.

He, along with eight other suspected patients, was initially put in an isolation ward in the district hospital as he was suffering from cough and fever, Verma said.

“Of the total nine samples sent for tests so far to BHU, eight tested negative while this youth tested positive. His report was received late on Sunday night. We have shifted him to the Level 1 Covid hospital. The remaining eight, who were in contact with him, have been quarantined in the isolation ward,” he said.

In Prayagraj, the first and only coronavirus positive patient so far was one of the seven Indonesian nationals, who were found staying at the Abdulla Masjid last Tuesday, district surveillance officer (Corona), Prayagraj, Dr Ganesh Prasad said. The test report was received on Sunday night, he added.

“He has been kept in the Level 1 Covid hospital on the outskirts of the city in Kotwa under Phulpur tehsil. If necessary, samples of all the people who were found at Abdulla Masjid would be taken. The reports of three other suspected cases are awaited,” he added.

Meanwhile, samples of eight suspected patients from Pratapgarh were sent for tests to Lucknow on Monday, according to information made available by Control Room for Corona in Pratapgarh.

Three other coronavirus positive patients, who are residents of Uttarakhand, were admitted to the 30-bed Level- 1 Covid Hospital at the trauma centre in the district’s Sadar tehsil.

Pratapgarh’s chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava said the three coronavirus positive patients, who were admitted in Level - 1 Covid hospital in the district on April 2, were shifted to Prayagraj in ambulances on Monday evening. They were now admitted in a Level 1 Covid hospital set up in Kotwa on the outskirts of Prayagraj. The chief medical officer said the step was taken due to lack of proper facilities in Pratapgarh.