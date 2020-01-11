e-paper
Home / Cities / Kavita Chautmal retains Panvel mayor’s post

Kavita Chautmal retains Panvel mayor’s post

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:31 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Panvel Kavita Chautmal, the first mayor of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has been re-elected for a second tenure of 2.5 years. BJP corporator Jagdish Gaikwad has been elected deputy mayor.

Chautmal defeated PWP candidate Priya Bhoir and Gaikwad defeated Surekha Mohokar, also from PWP .

The 78-member PCMC has 51 BJP corporators and 27 of PWP-led opposition. The winning candidates both secured 49 votes against 27 of the opposition with 2 abstensions. While Ruchita Londhe who was declared elected on Friday was not eligible to vote, another corporator Netra Patil was not present having given birth to a child.

The election was expected to be unopposed but the PWP candidates filed their nominations minutes before the deadline for nominations ended at 3 pm on Tuesday. The mayor’s post had been reserved for women from open category.

Chautmal said, “I will continue to resolve the issues of the city and implement the manifesto based on which we were elected.”

Gaikwad said, “This is an excellent opportunity for me to work for the city and its people. Our leaders have a vision for Panvel and we will ensure that the people’s voice is heard and we take Panvel to further progress.”

