KDMC cancels posts of 13 corporators

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:36 IST

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday cancelled the post of 13 corporators after the state government decided to separate the 18 of 27 villages from the civic body. As per the state government’s decision, nine villages will remain under KDMC, while 18 villages will have a separate body.

“Based on the directions from the state election commission, we have initiated the ward re-formation. Based on the procedure to be followed the civic body has cancelled the post of 13 corporators, who are from the 18 villages,” said a senior officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

With this decision, the civic body which has been asked to begin the preliminary works for the next civic polls, will hold the elections for 118 wards.

In 2015 civic polls, the KDMC conducted elections for 122 wards which included the 27 villages.

Sources from KDMC, however, revealed that the corporators whose posts were cancelled, were unhappy with the move.