KDMC office ceiling falls, no one injured

Jan 11, 2020
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
A portion of the false ceiling in a cabin in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) headquarters fell on Thursday night.

The cabin belongs to the leader of the house Shreyas Samel and he was not present when the incident took place. KDMC said the plaster fell due to water leakage.

“There is water leakage because of which the plaster weakened and fell. We will soon take up the repair work,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named. The cabin, on the third floor of the building, was shut on Friday.

In December 2017, a ceiling slab of the general body hall on the fourth floor of KDMC headquarters fell.

In July 2017, the roof of the KDMC’s building collapsed owing to water leakage.

The headquarters of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has two wings — one for the administration and the other has offices of representatives. The four-storey wing for corporators was built in 2001.

