KDMC records one Covid death, 16 new cases

Updated: May 10, 2020 21:29 IST

The twin city of Kalyan-Dombivli recorded the fifth Covid death on Sunday, after a 56-year-old woman from Dombivli (East) died at Thane civic hospital.

The woman, a cancer patient, was taken to a private clinic on April 29 after she developed fever. On May 6, she went to nearby fever clinic and was sent to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli. She was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa, Thane, on May 7. She was tested for Covid but before getting the report, she took discharge against medical advice and went home.

“The patient was severely ill. On May 7, when they were asked to go to Thane civil hospital, the family refused to get her admitted there,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

As per the KDMC records on May 9, she suffered from respiratory problem and the CT scan showed that she had pneumonia ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She was first taken to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kalwa hospital. Meanwhile, her Covid test report showed she was positive. She was then taken to Thane civil hospital but she died there.

“The Thane civil hospital carried out her cremation as per the protocol. Two of her close contacts are also being tested,” said Patil.

Sixteen new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 321. Fifteen of the new cases are of those who travel to other cities for work.

“We have appealed to those who travel for work to self-isolate themselves for the safety of their family and others,” said Patil.