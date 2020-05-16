KDMC records one death, 33 new cases

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:04 IST

A 75-year-old man from Dombivli died on Friday after being infected by Covid-19. The man’s 67-year-old brother-in-law died of Covid on May 7.

“The man was admitted to Tata Amantra quarantine centre. After testing positive to the infection during his treatment, he suffered from breathlessness and was shifted to the RR Covid hospital where he died,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer of KDMC.

The total number of Covid deaths in Kalyan-Dombivli is nine.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 33 new cases on Friday --- the highest single-day spike after it saw only six new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The total number of cases in Kalyan Dombivli has touched 424.