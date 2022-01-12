Home / Cities / Kerala: CPI(M) holds Thiruvathira celebrations amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Kerala: CPI(M) holds Thiruvathira celebrations amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The event happened at a time when the state government had imposed strict curbs and restricted only 50 people to attend the marriage and funeral ceremonies in Kerala.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ANI | , Kerala

Amid a surge in Covid -19 infections in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) held Thiruvathira (a Hindu festival) celebrations, at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Several CPI-M leaders were present at the event.

CPIM Parassala area secretary said that they had directed the cadres to conduct Thiruvathira in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. However, this event has drawn criticism from quarters of society.

Over 550 people participated in the event despite stringent Covid-19 curbs.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 9,066 new Covid-19 cases. 

Topics
covid-19 covid-19 outbreak omicron cpi(m)× + 2 more
