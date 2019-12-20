e-paper
Home / Cities / Key topics discussed at first meeting of GMDA's resident body

Key topics discussed at first meeting of GMDA’s resident body

Dec 20, 2019 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday conducted the first meeting with its Resident Advisory Council (RAC) to deliberate on ongoing development work in the city. Issues, such as renovation and remodelling crossings to streamline vehicular movement, installation of fare meters in autorickshaws, water supply and wastewater treatment, among others, were discussed.

The meeting, chaired by GMDA’s chief executive officer, V Umashankar, was attended by officials of the district administration as well as civic agencies’ departments.

Officials said at the meeting that to overcome the traffic snarl at Huda Metro station crossing, the road would be signal-free once the flyover and underpass open. As discussed in the meeting, the flyover is set to open on January 31, 2020.

According to the official press statement released by the GMDA on Friday, action plans for streamlining Atul Kataria Chowk and Mahaveer Chowk were tabled before the officials. The officials discussed a visual study being conducted for better management of traffic at Mahaveer Chowk and Maharaja Agrasen Chowk. Also, discussions were held on renovating and remodelling Umang Bharadwaj, Hero Honda, and Vatika crossings.

Himanshu Garg, DCP, traffic, who was present during the meeting discussed at length the ongoing preparation for installation of fare meters in autorickshaws. Garg said, “GPS enabled fare meters can be monitored at the newly launched Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). It will help commuters register complaints against errant auto drivers.”

Garg also said that from January 1, a blanket ban will be imposed on diesel autos. Earlier this week, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during his visit to the city, directed the officials to prepare a buyback plan for replacing diesel autos older than five years with e-rickshaws.

To resolve water-related issues, Umashankar said, “A GIS-based study through ICCC is being conducted for permanently resolving the issue of water leakages.”

GMDA has also prepared an action plan to fulfil the 500 MLD water requirement of the irrigation department. Also, to fulfil the growing demand for grey-water by the industrial unit, GMDA will expand the grey-water pipeline coverage, which is currently being laid from sectors 1 to 57.

RS Rathee, MCG councillor, who is part of the GMDA’s resident advisory committee, raised several questions at the meeting regarding the status of development projects, non-expenditure of EDC money on development projects, and slow infrastructure progress. He also raised questions of salary payments to GMDA employees, asking whether this was being done through revenue receipts or the GMDA’s initial capital, and called for separate heads for revenue receipts, revenue expenditure and for capital receipts and expenditure.

