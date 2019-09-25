Key witness against Prajapati accuses his son of stalking, kidnapping bid

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:26 IST

The 20-year-old key witness in the gang rape and attempt to rape case against former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati has accused Prajapati’s son Anil Prajapati of stalking and trying to kidnap her with an intention to murder her after she refused to turn hostile in the case.

The key witness is elder daughter of the woman who had accused Gayatri Prajapati and his aides of gang rape. The former minister, who is in judicial custody ever since he was arrested in the gang rape case in Lucknow on March 15, 2017, is admitted at the urology department of KGMU for over four months now due to ‘kidney problem’.

The key witness alleged the incident happened near Bindaki town area of Fatehpur district when she was travelling from Kanpur to Banda in a car along with another witness Ram Singh to the gang rape case on September 21. She said she had lodged an FIR against Anil Prajapati and his aide Abhishek Tewari with Bindaki police station on the night of September 22.

Inspector of Bindaki police station Nand Lal Singh said the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (for rioting), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (for wrongful confinement), 354-D (for stalking), 427 (for causing damage to phone) and 506 (for criminal intimidation).

The complainant said while the police registered the FIR, they did not add the section for kidnapping attempt. She said she would approach the competent court in this regard.

Narrating the sequence, the complainant mentioned in the FIR that she had asked for stopping the car around two kilometres from Bindaki town area to attend nature’s call. She said as soon as she stepped out of the car, a four-wheeler stopped near her and the driver asked about the route to Banda. She said Anil Prajapati and Abhishek Tewari, who were present in the same four-wheeler, then pulled her inside and tried to kidnap her.

The complainant stated that Abhishek tried to strangulate her and Anil kept inciting him to kill her to save his father. She said the duo even damaged her phone when she tried to call the police. She said she managed to free herself when two motorcyclists stopped and intervened after hearing her screams.

She alleged her mother had turned hostile in the case against the former minister after taking five houses and crores of rupees from Gayatri. She said her mother was now mounting pressure on her and Ram Singh to turn hostile. “Anil wanted to murder her as only because of her opposition the former minister had failed to get bail from Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on September 13 earlier this month. Anil had even threatened me with dire consequences when the former minister’s bail was rejected in the court,” she said.

Earlier on August 27, the complainant had accused her mother and the former minister for hatching a conspiracy to murder her. The former minister’s aides and the girl’s mother, had, however, refuted the complainant’s allegations stating she had been misled by other people.

Her mother in her FIR lodged against the former minister and his six aides with the Gautampalli police station in Lucknow on February 18, 2017 had alleged that she was gangraped multiple times between October 2013 and July 2016 by the former minister and his six aides and that she finally approached the police to register her complaint against Prajapati and his aides when they tried to rape her daughter, who was 17 years old then, following which charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped against the former minister and other accused.

