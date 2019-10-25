e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

KGMU convocation: Proud moment for medal winners

  Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

It was a moment of joy for KGMU toppers as they were awarded prestigious medals and certificates by UP governor Anandiben Patel.

Akarshi Gupta topped the list of 46 medal winners. She was given the coveted Chancellor’s Medal and University Honours Medal while Sana Mohsin received the prestigious Hewett Medal.

“One should set daily targets and achieve them to move forward,” said an elated Sana.

Shalini Singh, another medal winner, who wants to pursue research on blood cancer, said she would work on remedies for pain relief, especially for cancer patients.

“I have studied in a government school and I can say that they are equally good, if compared to privates ones,” said Vikas Janu, who lived in Rajasthan before coming to KGMU.

Dr Parminder Singh Mangera, who got the Dr Ravi Kant Gold Medal, expressed desire to work in government sector.

Among other medal winners were Dr Meenakshi V who got Dr TN Chawla Gold Medal for becoming the best PG student in the faculty of dental sciences and Dr Shikha Anand, who got Dr NB Das Memorial Gold Medal.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News