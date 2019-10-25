KGMU convocation: Proud moment for medal winners

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST

It was a moment of joy for KGMU toppers as they were awarded prestigious medals and certificates by UP governor Anandiben Patel.

Akarshi Gupta topped the list of 46 medal winners. She was given the coveted Chancellor’s Medal and University Honours Medal while Sana Mohsin received the prestigious Hewett Medal.

“One should set daily targets and achieve them to move forward,” said an elated Sana.

Shalini Singh, another medal winner, who wants to pursue research on blood cancer, said she would work on remedies for pain relief, especially for cancer patients.

“I have studied in a government school and I can say that they are equally good, if compared to privates ones,” said Vikas Janu, who lived in Rajasthan before coming to KGMU.

Dr Parminder Singh Mangera, who got the Dr Ravi Kant Gold Medal, expressed desire to work in government sector.

Among other medal winners were Dr Meenakshi V who got Dr TN Chawla Gold Medal for becoming the best PG student in the faculty of dental sciences and Dr Shikha Anand, who got Dr NB Das Memorial Gold Medal.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 23:06 IST