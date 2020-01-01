Khachi assumes charge as new Himachal chief secretary

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:32 IST

Anil Kumar Khachi assumed charge as the new chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh here on Wednesday.

A 1985-batch IAS officer and alumnus of St Stephen’s College of Delhi University and the Delhi School of Economics, Khachi has administrative experience of 33 years.

He has held several important assignments in Himachal Pradesh such as deputy commissioner, Kullu; excise and taxation commissioner; secretary finance, food and civil supplies and labour and managing director of HP State Industrial Development Corporation and Himachal Pradesh Financial Corporation.

Khachi, who hails from Mandholi village of Kumharsain succeeded Shrikant Baldi, who was chief secretary-cum-principal secretary to the CM on Tuesday. Baldi, also a 1985-batch IAS officer, had a short stint of ten months and retired on Wednesday. He has assumed charge as Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority chairperson. Before his central deputation in June, 2010, he was chief electoral officer and conducted the 2009 parliamentary elections.

He has served as additional chief secretary, finance, planning, economics and statistics and the 20-point programme for the government of Himachal Pradesh.In Delhi, he had served as deputy director general, UIDAI, where he was responsible for the design and roll-out of the enrolment eco-system for AADHAR. He was also instrumental in developing protocols for all enrolment related activities of the project.

After a three-year stint with UIDAI, he became joint secretary in the ministry of labour and employment where he was tasked with all matters related to child and women labour, besides looking after administrative and coordination issues of the ministry. Amendments to the Child Labour Prohibition Regulation Act (Regulation), 1986, were piloted by him through the Parliamentary Standing Committee and ministry of law and justice. He was also instrumental in initiating work on amendment of the EPF Act, conceptualising and initiating work on a composite Labour Act for Small and Medium Enterprises. He has also served as secretary, department of investment and public asset management, ministry of finance.

He also served as chief vigilance officer in the Food Corporation of India.

govt effects changes in bureaucracy

After Khachi’s appointment as chief secretary, the state government has effected minor changes in its bureaucracy.

Advisor power and principal secretary Prabodh Saxena has been given additional charge of finance, which was earlier held by Khachi. Additional chief Secretary forest Ram Subhag Singh has been given additional charge of power. Health and personnel ACS RD Dhiman has been given additional charge of tourism and civil aviation.

KK Pant principal secretary education has been given additional charge of language art and culture that was earlier held by Ram Subhag Singh.

Rajneesh on his return from Central deputation will be been given charge of information public relation and environment science and technology.