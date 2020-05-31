e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Khanna police station torture: Unable to meet SIT officials, LIP leaders remove kurta in protest

Khanna police station torture: Unable to meet SIT officials, LIP leaders remove kurta in protest

Party leaders say the Khanna SSP had assured to arrange a meeting between them but he didn’t; protesting leaders say there are many others who want to lodge an FIR against the SHO accused of torturing a former sarpanch’s husband and son

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
LIP leaders protesting outside the Khanna senior superintendent of police’s office on Saturday.
LIP leaders protesting outside the Khanna senior superintendent of police’s office on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

High drama was witnessed outside the office of Khanna senior superintendent of police (SP) Harpreet Singh on Saturday as Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Sarabjit Singh Kang, along with their supporters, removed their kurtas in protest after they were not allowed to meet the SIT officials looking into the police station torture case.

The case pertains to the alleged stripping and torture of a former sarpanch’s husband, her son and husband’s aide by inspector Baljinder Singh, the former station house officer (SHO) of Khanna. A video purportedly showing the incident was also circulated on social media sites.

The special investigation team (SIT), formed by DGP Dinkar Gupta, was in town to investigate the matter when LIP leaders, along with their supporters, demanded to meet them. The party leaders said that there were several other people who wanted to file their complaints against the former SHO for torture.

“We came here to meet additional director general of police (ADGP) Dr Naresh Arora, who is heading the SIT, but weren’t allowed. We staged a protest following which the SSP has assured us that he will arrange a meeting with SIT members, but after sometime, the ADGP left the office. In protest, we have removed our kurtas,” said Giaspura.

The LIP leader also alleged that instead of taking action against the SHO, police have transferred the inspector to Ferozepur. He demanded an FIR against the SHO and his dismissal from the force. “If an FIR is not lodged against the former SHO, we will block national highway,” he added.

Later, superintendent of police (SP, detective) Jagwinder Singh received complaints from the complainants.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In