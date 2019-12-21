Kharar flyover woes: Uncovered pits leave basements of nearby buildings flooded

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:01 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that has been tasked with widening of the road under the Kharar flyover project along the National Highway 21, have faltered in their work by leaving the digging of pits half-done, leading to flooding of basements of nearby buildings, residential areas, markets and schools.

The NHAI workers even dumped the dug earth as it is, blocking the natural gradient of sewer water flow in Daun village leading to formation of an earthen dam, which has stopped the flow of water into a nearby seasonal rivulet causing major inconvenience to the villagers.

After several complaints, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mohali Jagdeep Saigal inspected the site and found that the basements had been flooded with around three-foot water accumulated in them. “It was sheer negligence on the part of the NHAI and we have asked them to fix it, failing which action will be taken under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” Saigal said.

Saigal said the complaints were lodged by different authorities including village panchayat, school principals, senior citizens and block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) with the deputy commissioner’s office in Mohali.

Lakhmir Singh, owner of a building on NH-21, said, “Water has entered in our basement and all my equipments have been damaged. We should be compensated for the loss.”

NHAI is constructing the Kharar flyover as well as widening the road beneath. Drains have been dug up for widening the road, but the NHAI left them half-done. The rain water and sewer inflow got accumulated which seeped into the foundations of the nearby buildings leading to flooding of the basements.

When contacted, a senior official of the NHAI said, “We have sought for a written explanation and report over the issue from the contractor and once the report is filed, further action as per the law will be taken. Orders to rectify the problem have already been issued.”