Kharghar residents raise voice against citizenship act

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:27 IST

Hundreds of residents in Kharghar took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the amended citizenship act.

Protesters carried banners and placards demanding the revocation of CAA.

“We have participated in this peaceful protest and are doing nothing wrong but making sure our voices are heard. There are many issues in the country which need immediate attention but the government is busy in futile exercises,” said Parveen Naznin, 40, a Belapur resident. The protesters also raised slogans against the proposal to set up detention camps across the country. “Our motto is raise our voices and demand revocation of the act,” said Rahil Khan, 38, a Nerul resident.