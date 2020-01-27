Khattar launches initiative to end Lal Dora system

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:31 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched an initiative to end the Lal Dora system from rural and urban areas in the state.

Officials have called the move as a major reform in the revenue record of the state.

After launching the initiative on the Republic Day from Sirsi village of Karnal district, the CM distributed the title deed of properties to the villagers and declared the village free from Lal Dora system.

The CM said initially under this scheme, five villages of every district will be surveyed and declared free from Lal Dora. Apart from this, drone mapping of urban areas of Karnal, Jind and Sonipat cities will also be conducted.

“All land owners of Sirsi village can get their land registered now. This will help people in selling and purchasing land and also get home loans,” said Vikas Sharma, a resident of Sirsi village.

As per the government’s initiative, tagging of all types of properties under the Lal Dora will be done separately and the map will be prepared through a drone. The land will be registered in the name of the owner after a door to door survey. “This is a big revenue reform and will help the government and people to settle disputes related to possession and ownership of the land under Lal Dora,” said Naresh Gautam, a retired tehsildar. “It will also help to generate revenue for government as people will have to get their land registered as per the norms,” he added.

The CM said the government has prepared a blueprint for putting an end to the disputes of Takseem (Mutation of Partition) in the Sanjhi Khevat (Land with Joint Ownership), by making it mandatory. About 40,000 pending cases of khevat will be dealt with in the next six months, he added.

He said all land records will be digitised in web-HALRIS of the revenue department. “To eliminate corruption from the revenue department, an e-panchayat will be implemented and its audit will also be conducted,” the CM added.

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, he also launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna’ and distributed family identity cards to the villagers. He said under this scheme a target has been set to benefit 20 lakh families by March 31.

What is Lal Dora

The Lal Dora is a land in every village and city of the state, which is used for residential purposes without any revenue record. At present, the ownership of the land depends on possession. If a person wants to sell his land, it could only be sold on mutual consent between the buyer and seller without registration. It was a big challenge for the government to settle the disputed land under Lal Dora.