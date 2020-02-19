e-paper
Kid touches live wire, suffers 65% burns

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:53 IST
Ram Parmar
A six-year-old boy suffered 65% burns after he came in contact with a live electric wire while trying to retrieve a ball from a tin shade at his residence in Virar on Tuesday. Anish Mourya, a Senior KG student, was playing alone with a ball on the first floor of the common balcony of Gangai building at Gass Kopri village in Virar (East) at around 10:15 am.

While playing, the ball landed on the tin shade erected by a few grocery and dairy shops on the ground floor of the building. Anish, in a haste to get the ball, climbed onto the tin shade.

While trying to return to the balcony, he came in contact with a live electric wire said senior police inspector Vivek Sonwane. Anish’s mother was cooking lunch in the kitchen when the incident took place.

The boy’s father, Jitendra Mourya, was at his furniture shop, which he runs in the same building. Neighbours said that the electric current was so intense that Anish was thrown away at a distance.

After hearing the thud, neighbours rescued the boy and admitted him to Virar’s Sanjeevani hospital as he was grievously injured. Anish, who sustained burns on his limbs and arms, was later moved to the Sion hospital, said a police officer. The Virar police registered an accident case.

