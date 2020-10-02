e-paper
Home / Cities / Kin stage protest after 13-year-old dies during treatment at pvt hospital in Ludhiana

Kin stage protest after 13-year-old dies during treatment at pvt hospital in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

High drama ensued outside a private hospital in Model Town on Friday after the family members of a 13-year-old boy, who died during treatment, staged a protest against the hospital authorities.

The protesting members alleged that the child, who had dengue, was rushed to the hospital late on Thursday, and throughout the night, the hospital staff kept on charging money at various stages of the treatment. It was in the morning that they learnt the child had died. The agitated kin claimed that over ₹1 lakh was charged by the hospital, yet the boy’s life was not saved.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar, son of Rinku Ram (35) and Rekha (33) of Mandi Gobidngarh.

However, the hospital’s managing director, Dr Baldeep Singh, dubbed the claims baseless and said the child was suffering from dengue and was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.

“The patient was critical when he was brought to the hospital. The family gave an undertaking before admitting him. We tried our best to save the child, but he could not survive. While the parents were fully aware of the boy’s critical condition, a few relatives accompanying them created a ruckus,” said Dr Baldeep.

The protest also led to traffic jam in Model Town area, but the police intervened to pacify the protesters and normalised the vehicular movement.

Later, the hospital authorities and relatives of the deceased reached a comprise and no police complaint was lodged in the matter.

